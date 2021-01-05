World Philippines posts highest inflation since March 2019 The Philippines saw a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.5 percent in December 2020, up from 3.3 percent in the previous month, driven by price hikes in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

World China’s FDI to Cambodia surges in 11 months of 2020 China’s direct investment in Cambodia reached 860 million USD in the first 11 months of last year, up 70 percent year-on-year, the Phnom Penh Post cited data from the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh as saying on January 5.

ASEAN New COVID-19 wave in Thailand drives over 100,000 out of work More than 100,000 employees in Thailand have lost their jobs or been suspended from work as over 6,000 businesses in 28 red-zone provinces closed in the wake of the new COVID-19 outbreak.

World Thailand extends state of emergency until February A committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on January 4 approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide until the end of February.