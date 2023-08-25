ASEAN ASEAN enhances regional cooperation to tackle environmental challenges The 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME 17) and related meetings have agreed to prioritise the strengthening of regional cooperation in climate change response, biodiversity conservation, plastic waste pollution, and sustainable urban development.

World Singapore investigates 18 bomb threats Singapore police have launched an investigation into bomb threats targeting 18 locations around the state, including government buildings and embassies.

World Indonesia needs 200 bln USD for sustainable development: Minister Indonesia needs 200 billion USD in investment to carry out sustainable development, the country’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated at the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) in Jakarta on August 22.

World Indonesia signs deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters Indonesia has signed a deal to buy 24 transport helicopters from US weapons maker Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) to strengthen its military air fleet, the country's defence ministry said on August 23.