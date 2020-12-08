Thailand plans extension of free visas for foreigners
Bangkok (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Foreign Ministry to expedite the relaxation of restrictions on foreigners entering the country.
Local media cited Jaturon Chaiyakham, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, as saying that in the light of this, the Foreign Ministry will seek cabinet approval for an extension of free visas for foreign tourists from 30 days to 45 to compensate for their 14-day-quarantine period.
There are 56 eligible countries for visa exemption, which will also apply to Russia which has a visa-exemption agreement with Thailand.
With the extension, the number of tourists is expected to increase from 10,000 to 20,000 per month, he said.
Meanwhile, Nattaphon Narkphanit, head of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration's panel on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, discussed with the Foreign Ministry measures to relax restrictions on foreigners entering the country, including visa arrangements for their travel, though public health safety will remain a primary concern.
Over the past few days, Thailand has recorded several community transmission cases getting COVID-19 from some Thais returning from Myanmar.
However, New Year countdown activities can be held as long as they take place under health safety standards, Narkphanit said.
Thailand’s tourism sector is predicted to return to the pre-pandemic level in 2024, and the Southeast Asia’s second largest economy is expected to take two years to recover.
Thailand has yet to lift a travel ban imposed since April though it has had few outbreaks and removed most restrictions. The country recently started receiving a limited number of tourists on special visas with a quarantine requirement.
Officials have forecast 6.7 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, most of whom visited in Q1 before the ban. Foreign visitors are projected to number 8 million next year before rising to 16 million, 32 million and 40 million in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively./.