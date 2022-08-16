Illustrative image (Photo: Geonoise Asia)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) may procure 3,200 electric buses to phase out fossil-fueled buses from its fleet in three years, said Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport Sorapong Paitoonphong.

The plan is part of BMTA’s revised business rehabilitation plan, which will be sent to the Thai Government for approval in about two months, he added.

The development of electric vehicle industry is an important part of the Thai Government’s efforts to restructure the economy with focus on hi-tech industry, biological-circular-green economic model, health care and tourism.

Last month, the Thai Government approved two tax incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles and help Thailand become a major manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world./.