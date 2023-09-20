Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin pledged to work for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) attainment at the Leaders’ Dialogue 6 of the SDG Summit 2023 held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

Srettha noted that the international community need to address financial issues, increase investment in (SDGs), and create an equitable playing field in the international financial structure.

He also expressed support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s appeal for the annual 500 billion USD stimulus package until 2030.



Looking forward, Srettha stressed the need for transformative approaches that will lead to a more people- and planet-centric development.

Later, he announced three national commitments aimed at advancing the SDGs, with the goal of improving the livelihoods and well-being of the people, while also empowering various segments of the society./.