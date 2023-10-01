Sandbags placed along the bank of the Chao Phraya River in Sathon district to cope with possible flooding. (Photo:bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on September 30 asked a prompt response to floods now occurring in several provinces in upper Thailand.



Flooding incidents were reported on September 29 - 30 in some northern and northeastern provinces including Phrae and Phetchabun where one particular inundation had prompted an evacuation in several areas, following a night of torrential rain.



Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke revealed that the PM has received updates on the flooding situation and instructed Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin to take charge of the flood response being led by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Transport. The PM emphasised the need for all state agencies concerned to reach out to flood victims as fast as possible to ensure their safety and flood relief.



Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang rushed to Udon Thani province where two districts, Phen and Si That, were being inundated. He said he has instructed a number of military medical teams to be deployed in flood-hit areas to ensure flood victims receive proper care./.