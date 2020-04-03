World Thailand temporarily blocks entry The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

ASEAN Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing About 70 percent of Thais understand and are engaging in the "social distancing" campaign, which is a major strategy to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the latest survey conducted by Thailand’s Department of Mental Health showed.

World Thailand imposes nationwide curfew amid increasing COVID-19 cases Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on April 2 announced a nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).