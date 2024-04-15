Thailand promotes “soft power” through Songkran festival (Photo: aleenta.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai government is actively promoting its "soft power" by organising the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 with a series of events taking place over five consecutive days from April 11 to 15.



This activity celebrates the Songkran traditional New Year festival being recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of the world by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).



Salam Luang Park in the heart of Bangkok has been transformed into a huge amusement and cultural exhibition area, drawing both Thais and tourists from all over the world.



Organisers set up three stages, including an electronic dance music stage for spectacular sound and light shows by top DJs; a main stage for festival opening and closing events, concert performances, traditional and contemporary arts and cultural performances of Thailand; and a small stage for introducing culinary culture of five regions in the country.



In addition, visitors also have an opportunity to admire the floats with performers in diverse costumes from provinces and cities across Thailand. Each car participating in the procession bears a different theme, but all feature eye-catching decorations, attracting a large number of visitors.



Through the World Water Songkran Festival 2024, the Thai Government also promotes its "soft power" by introducing food, fashion, film, martial arts, and festivals.



This year’s Songkran celebrations aim to not only honour traditional cultural values of Thailand but also help introduce this festival to people around the world./.