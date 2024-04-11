World Thai gov't mobilises forces to tackle air pollution crisis Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and related officials have met on tackling the severe issue of air pollution.

World Malaysia’s King, officials promote forgiveness, unity at Hari Raya festival Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim has called on people to visit and meet each other to strengthen ties of friendship and reinforce solidarity in the community on the occasion of Hari Raya - the biggest festival of the year for Malaysian Muslims.

World Singapore: E-commerce scams double in 2023 Singaporean authority registered 9,783 e-commerce scam cases in 2023, more than doubling the 4,762 cases in 2022, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 10.

World Singapore losing attractiveness as Southeast Asia base for multinationals: Media Multinational corporations are increasingly locating some Southeast Asian regional headquarters functions outside Singapore to save money and pursue expanded opportunities, according to foreign media.