Thailand ’s airlines offer extra flights to serve demand during Songkran festival . (Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s airlines are wooing Songkran travellers with additional flights and ticket discounts in expectation of strong demand during the annual water festival holiday.



Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced that it will add more return flights between Bangkok and Phuket and Chiang Mai from April 12-16, except for April 14. The extra flights will fly out of Suvarnabhumi airport.



THAI is not alone in attempting to tap into the travel boom during the long holiday. Thai AirAsia has announced the addition of a daily flight from Don Mueang to Chiang Mai and return on April 11 and on April 15-16. The budget airline will add an extra flight from Don Mueang to Phuket on April 12, 15 and 16, and a return flight to Khon Kaen on April 15 and 16.



Its rival Nok Air will add one flight on the Chiang Mai route on April 11 and 12 and another to Phuket on April 11-12 and April 15-16. The return legs are slated for the following day.



Thai Lion Air will also add one flight on the Don Mueang-Krabi and Don Mueang-Ubon Ratchathani routes on April 11, 12 and 16, while Thai Vietjet is offering a 20% discount on all domestic routes.



Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit had earlier publicly urged airlines to lower fares on domestic flights, especially during the Songkran festival. The airlines promised to reduce the price and add more seats during the holiday period.



Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a special budget of 104.87 million THB (more than 2.9 million USD) for holding the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival” in Bangkok and some key provinces in mid-April.

The festival is expected help Thailand become one of the top 10 nations with the best festivals that capture the interest of both Thais and foreigners.

On December 6, 2023, UNESCO inscribed "Songkran in Thailand, Traditional Thai New Year Festival" on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This recognition highlights the significance of Songkran as a cultural practice that transcends mere celebration and embodies important social values and traditions.

This year’s Songkran celebration will run from April 11-15, however, welcoming activities will kick off on April 1.

During the festival, celebrants can also join almsgiving to Buddhist monks and perform the traditional pouring of water on the hands of the elderly and on Buddha images. The Ministry of Tourism expects the Songkran festival to attract more than 200,000 people and generate some 3.13 billion THB in revenue.

In addition to activities during the mega festival, Thailand will also implement many policies such as visa exemption, value-added tax refund, new health insurance programmes for international visitors with the highest payment up to 1 million THB in an attempt to attract about 35 million international visitors this year./.