Songkran festival expected to lure millions of tourists to Thai province
Bangkok (VNA) – The 10-day Songkran festival in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province is expected to attract millions of tourists and generate 20 billion THB (550 million USD) in revenue.
Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Weerapong Rithrod and Mayor of Chiang Mai Assanee Buranupakorn released a statement about this year's festival, saying that it will take place from April 7-17 in the northern province to help preserve the local Lanna culture and celebrate the city's 728th founding anniversary.
The Deputy Governor said this year's Songkran festival in Chiang Mai will be more special than previous ones because the UNESCO has just included Songkran on its "intangible cultural heritage" list and Chiang Mai has also been selected as one of the five provinces with the most iconic cultures and traditions by the Thai Ministry of Culture.
The events organised during the festival will be a blend of cultural preservation and contemporary Songkran entertainment activities, said Weerapong.
Assanee said apart from preserving cultures and traditions, the festival is also aimed at boosting the province's economy and tourism. The official expressed his hope that that millions of Thai and foreign tourists will visit the province during the festival.
Provincial police are deploying 1,500 officers to ensure safety for people in the Chiang Mai city area, while 3,000 officers will take care of the entire province./.
