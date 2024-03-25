ASEAN Vietnam, RoK co-chair 11th meeting of ASEAN-RoK Joint Cooperation Committee The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) reaffirmed commitment to further advance their partnership at the 11th Meeting of the ASEAN-RoK Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held at the ASEAN headquarters on March 21.

World Thailand works to conserve coral reefs Thai marine biologists are making efforts to save the country’s reefs from degradation driven by warming oceans and human activity like tourism.

ASEAN Over 100 bronze Buddha statues discovered in Laos More than 100 Buddha statues of various sizes together with statue heads have been recently discovered in Tonpheung district in the northern Lao province of Bokeo.

World ASEAN, China, Hong Kong cooperate for first time in textile industry The China National Textile and Apparel Council, the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX), the Textile Council of Hong Kong (China), and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles (HKGCOT) signed their first memorandum of understanding on cooperation at a ceremony in Hong Kong on March 21.