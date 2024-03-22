World Malaysia declines offer to host 2026 Commonwealth Games Malaysia has rejected an offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The decision was made at a cabinet meeting on March 22.

World Indonesia logs twofold increase in dengue cases The number of dengue cases in Indonesia doubled in March compared to the corresponding period in 2023, said the Health Ministry.

World Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off coast of Indonesia's Java island The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia (BMKG) has reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 6.5 occurred on March 22 off the coast of Java island at a depth of 10 km.

World Thailand aims to become EV production hub Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on March 22 reiterated his government's policy to promote the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and parts in order to drive economy.