World February tourist arrivals in Thailand fall sharply due to COVID-19 The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 percent in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on March 9.

ASEAN Malaysia’s new PM unveils Cabinet line-up Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 9 unveiled his Cabinet, naming four senior ministers in lieu of a deputy prime minister.

World Thailand: Returnees dodging quarantine to face legal action About 80 Thai returnees from the Republic of Korea who slipped through screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 7 are being told to report to health authorities in three days or face legal action under the Communicable Disease Control Act.