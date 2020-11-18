Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai called for building an inclusive, resilient, sustainable and innovative future for Asia-Pacific while attending the 31st APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) held recently via video conference by Malaysia.

To this end, Don emphasised the need to support MSMEs, women and youth; re-skill and upskill for New Normal and Digital Economy; promote responsible business conduct and partnership for sustainability; and highlight the cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines and medicines, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on November 18.

At the meeting, which was organised to prepare for the 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) on November 20, Thailand addressed four main issues as follows: (1) the future of Asia-Pacific that embraces innovations, resilience and ability to adapt quickly to changes (2) the support for a rules-based multilateral trading system and the effectiveness of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) (3) creating a future that is inclusive, resilient, sustainable and ready for the digital age, while giving special attention to MSMEs, service workers, women and youth through financial inclusion and skills and capacity development to ensure a smooth transition to the new normal that is geared towards digitalised business environment, bio-, circular and green economy (BCG Model), underscored by responsible business conduct and (4) mobility of people and essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, while calling for APEC to cooperate on ensuring the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines that is timely, accessible and affordable.

The APEC ministers also endorsed the 31st APEC Joint Ministerial Statement that underlined the importance of trade and investment, economic recovery and regional cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era, transition to digital economy, structural reforms and cooperation towards inclusive and sustainable growth./.