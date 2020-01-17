World Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen Vietnam presided over a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 16 which looked into issues in Yemen.

World ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreat Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.

World Indonesia, RoK launch preventive measures against novel coronavirus Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have carried out preventive measures against the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).