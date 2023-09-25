Thailand seeks measures to push exports
Thai Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to have a meeting with the private sector this week, which aims to boost the country's exports and economic performance in the last quarter.
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to have a meeting with the private sector this week, which aims to boost the country's exports and economic performance in the last quarter.
According to Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of Thailand’s International Trade Promotion Department, the meeting is scheduled for September 27 to assess the export situation and find measures to stimulate trade in the final quarter.
As per the Commerce Ministry's latest figures, the country’s exports dropped for a 10th consecutive month in July, dipping below the forecast because of a steep reduction in global commodity prices. The situation was exacerbated by stricter monetary policies and heightened stringency in financial institutions' lending practices, resulting in reduced consumer spending.
According to Phusit, for the remainder of the year, the department will collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Airways International Plc to promote Thai restaurants and food products, which are considered soft power assets that can increase the value of Thai food exports.
In December, the department is slated to schedule meetings with commercial counsellors worldwide to assess export targets for 2024./.
According to Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of Thailand’s International Trade Promotion Department, the meeting is scheduled for September 27 to assess the export situation and find measures to stimulate trade in the final quarter.
As per the Commerce Ministry's latest figures, the country’s exports dropped for a 10th consecutive month in July, dipping below the forecast because of a steep reduction in global commodity prices. The situation was exacerbated by stricter monetary policies and heightened stringency in financial institutions' lending practices, resulting in reduced consumer spending.
According to Phusit, for the remainder of the year, the department will collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Airways International Plc to promote Thai restaurants and food products, which are considered soft power assets that can increase the value of Thai food exports.
In December, the department is slated to schedule meetings with commercial counsellors worldwide to assess export targets for 2024./.