World US public opinion positive about PM Pham Minh Chinh’s visit Public opinion in the US is generally positive about Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US from September 17-23 to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which took place immediately after the upgrading of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Vietnam.

World China-ASEAN civil aviation center launched The China-ASEAN Civil Aviation Cooperation and Exchange Center was officially launched at a recent forum on industry cooperation in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Xinhua news agency.

World Thailand aims to send 100,000 skilled workers abroad Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has set a goal of sending 100,000 skilled workers overseas next year, Director-General of the Department of Employment Pairoj Chotikasatien said on September 21.

World Thai, Chinese firms tie up in cross-border payment TrueMoney, a leading fintech company in Thailand, has partnered with Ant Group of China to launch cross-border mobile payments between Thailand and China, allowing Thai tourists to use TrueMoney e-wallet to make payments to tens of millions of merchants in China.