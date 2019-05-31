Newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Chuan Leekpai (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The speaker and two deputy speakers of the House of Representatives of Thailand have received Royal approval, Thailand's Royal Gazette website reported on May 31.

On May 25, the House of Representatives of Thailand elected Chuan Leekpai from the Democrat Party as its new speaker, following a general election held on March 24.

Meanwhile, Suchart Tancharoen of the Palang Pracharath Party and Supachai Phosu of the Bhumjaithai Party have been named first and second deputy House speakers, respectively.



Thailand’s parliament will convene a joint meeting of both the upper and lower houses on June 5 to elect the country’s new prime minister.

Previously on May 24, former President of Thailand’s National Legislative Assembly (NLA) Pornpetch Wichitcholchai was elected as the new speaker of the Senate with a five-year tenure.

The same day, Singsuek Singphrai, a former member of the NLA, and Supphachai Somcharoen, a former member of the Election Commission, were voted as deputy speakers of the Senate.



The new PM must garner a minimum of 376 out of 750 votes in the parliament meeting.–VNA