Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and China's southern economic powerhouse Shenzhen on March 2 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost economic cooperation between the country and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The signing ceremony was organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Ministry of Commerce Thailand, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee (CCPIT Shenzhen).

Speaking at the event, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said that his country is strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and trade with China through expanding mini-free trade agreements (mini-FTAs) between their localities.

He said six smaller FTAs, including two with Chinese provinces like Hainan and Gansu, have already been signed by Thailand.

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, China was the country’s largest trading partner in 2022, with a bilateral trade value reaching 3.69 trillion baht (about 107 billion USD), which accounted for about 18% of Thailand's total foreign trade volume./.