Illustrative photo. (Photo: Tripadvisor)

Bangkok (VNA) – Localities with popular tourist attractions in Thailand have taken measures to crack down on criminals to better ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

In Phuket province, police are coordinating with agencies including the provincial land transport and employment offices, and tourist police to crack down on international criminals on the island in a bid to ensure safety and improve confidence among the tourists and the public at large, said Phuket deputy governor Arnuparb Rodkhwan Yodrabam.

He said that local authorities adopted more crime-free measures last December. Accordingly, apartment or hotel owners are asked to monitor their foreign tenants.

Phuket authorities also encourage provincial police officials to take strict action against foreigners who behave inappropriately. Penalties range from issuing a “yellow warning” for a first offense to notifying the consulate and suspending a visa that allows the violator to stay in Thailand. If the foreign violators continue to commit violations, they will receive a "red warning", have their residence permit in Thailand revoked, and be expelled from the country.

Deputy governor Yodrabam said that up to now, the strong preventive measures have helped local authorities arrest several foreigners who commit fraud and thefts on the island. The provincial police have also fined foreign tourists for driving without a license, reckless driving causing harm to others, and riding motorbikes without helmets.

In addition, the Phuket provincial administration is also using the Traffy Fondue application, which allows people to notify the authorities about violations.

Aruparb said they have received three reports about local issues so far, and two of them have been solved./.