World Indonesia expedites training of medical specialists Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin on November 6 called for expediting the training of medical specialists to ensure the quality of public health care.

World Indonesia aims to become world food barn in 2028 Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman expressed optimism that the country will become the world s food barn by 2028, and is determined to convert swamp areas into agricultural land.

World Thailand donates 3 million THB to UNRWA Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, representing the Royal Thai Government, extended a contribution of 3 million THB (84,530 USD) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

World Indonesian economy grows by 4.94% in Q3 Indonesia's economic growth in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 4.94% year-on-year, and 1.6% month-on-month, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).