Thailand targets Japanese tourists at Osaka’s Tourism Expo 2023
In a bid to revitalise tourism ties with Japan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently placed a spotlight on the Japanese market at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 held in Osaka.
The event, running from October 26 to 29, featured a dedicated Thailand Stand inaugurated by tourism officials, including the Thai Tourism and Sports Minister and the Deputy Governor of TAT for International Marketing.
Aligning with global sustainability efforts, the TAT showcased its Sustainable Tourism Goals, inspired by the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. With 11 Thai exhibitors participating, the stand provided 300 business appointments, offering a suite of products and services tailored to the Japanese market’s preferences for environmental, cultural, and historical experiences.
The expo also saw the introduction of the ‘Imakara Thai e’ campaign aimed at the Japanese audience, spearheaded by the ’Sato Triplets’, Thailand’s Tourism Ambassadors in Japan. The event wasn’t short of cultural displays, featuring performances by the Makaohang band and interactive activities like DIY workshops and a photo booth with Thai landmarks.
As of September 2023, Thailand has welcomed over half a million Japanese visitors, with the TAT targeting 845,000 visitors for the year and aiming to breach the one-million mark by 2024. This approach comes as part of a broader government strategy to use tourism as a lever to reinvigorate the Thai economy./.