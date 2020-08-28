Thailand tightens border security to prevent COVID-19
The Interior Ministry of Thailand on August 28 asked the governors of the 10 provinces bordering Myanmar to tighten security along the border to prevent illegal immigration because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.
Officials arrest 37 illegal Myanmar migrants in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi early on August 28 (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)
According to Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) of the Thai Government, a new surge of COVID-19 cases been reported in Myanmar, where 580 more patients have been confirmed since August 16, most in Sittwe – the capital of Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.
Permanent secretary of the ministry Chatchai Phromlert said he had issued the orders to the governors of Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Chumphon and Ranong, to block illegal migration through natural border crossings and enforce disease control measures on visitors at official crossings.
He urged officials to strictly adhere to the CCSA's disease prevention measures.
On the same day, deputy army chief Natthapon Nakpanich, chairman of the CCSA's panel on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, said long-term foreign residents and foreigners with permanent residences in Thailand stranded overseas will receive priority when seeking to return to Thailand.
They will still be subject to a 14-day-quarantine.
Meanwhile, Thailand and Singapore have discussed the possibility of reopening travel for businesses as they are opening up the countries.
The Singaporean Foreign Ministry said the issue of business travel easing was discussed in a video conference between Thai permanent secretary for foreign affairs Busaya Mathelin and her Singapore partner, Chee Wee Kiong, on August 26./.