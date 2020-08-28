ASEAN Meeting promotes ASEAN – East Asia economic cooperation Economic ministers from ASEAN member countries, Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US held met virtually on August 28 for the eighth meeting (EAS EMM) as part of the 52nd meeting of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52) and relevant meetings.

ASEAN Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold consultations with partners ASEAN Economic Ministers held online consultations on August 28 with external partners - China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) - within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.