World Thailand announces new tax refund scheme to boost consumption Thailand has announced a new tax refund scheme to stimulate domestic spending and encourage the use of electronic invoices.

World Indonesia becomes largest importer of Thailand's rice Thailand has seen a surge in rice exports to Indonesia in recent months as the island country has been severely hit by drought.

World ASEAN, China foster cooperation in combating trans-national crimes The 13th ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference with the theme of strengthening international cooperation in fighting high-tech and transnational crimes will take place in Hanoi on December 6.