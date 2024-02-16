Thailand to extend visa waiver programme
The Thai government plans to offer visa-free travel to citizens of several more countries, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on February 16.
The Southeast Asian nation has recently waived visas for citizens of China and India to boost tourism – a key driver of its economy.
On February 14, Srettha and Australian Governor-General David Hurley met in Bangkok and agreed to consider the possibility of introducing a mutual visa exemption scheme to facilitate travel and business activities between the nations.
On February 12, the PM said the government is hoping for visa-free agreements with the Schengen-visa states of Europe.
According to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand hosted about 28 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, reeling in 1.2 trillion THB (33.28 billion USD). The ministry is confident that the country can push the arrivals to 35 million this year, especially after welcoming 3 million in January alone./.