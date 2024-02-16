World Singapore, Indonesia bolster cooperation in cross-border carbon capture storage Singapore and Indonesia on February 15 signed a letter of intent (LOI) to establish cooperation in cross-border Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

World Philippine landslide death toll rises to over 90 The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold mining village in Davao de Oro, the Philippines has climbed to 92 while rescue work is underway for tens of others, the local government reported on February 15.

World Thailand launches medical coverage scheme for tourists The Thai Government on February 14 approved a scheme to offer visitors up to 500,000 THB (14,000 USD) in medical coverage in case of accidents and pay compensation of up to 1 million THB in case of death.

World Cambodia logs 12 cases of monkeypox Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on February 15 issued a press release confirming the diagnosis of monkeypox on a man in Phnom Penh, the fourth case since February 11 and the 12th since July 2022.