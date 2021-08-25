Thailand to receive 61 mln vaccine doses, Cambodia to vaccinate 10 mln people
Thailand will receive 61 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca by the end of this year, raising the number of doses it has procured to 120 million, a Government spokesperson has said.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had an online meeting with AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer Pascal Claude Roland Soriot on August 23, during which the company promised to deliver 61 million doses of the vaccine by December-end.
With this commitment, Thailand has surpassed the original goal of buying vaccines to inject 50 million people by the end of 2021.
The Southeast Asian nation on August 24 reported additional 17,165 new COVID-19 cases and 226 more deaths, raising the total numbers to 1,083,951 and 9,788, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Khmer Times reported on August 24 that Cambodia would complete its initial goal of vaccinating 10 million people against COVID-19 in the next two days.
Since the vaccination drive started on February 10 to August 23, the total number vaccinated, including adolescents aged between 12 and 17, has reached 9,851,896, of whom over 7.96 million have been fully vaccinated.
On the day, the country’s Health Ministry announced 466 new infections and 13 more fatalities, bringing the national counts to over 90,000 cases and 1,821 deaths./.