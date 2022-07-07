Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha . (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai government is planning to create two special committees that come up with ways of tackling economic and energy crises as well as helping to reduce people’s cost of living, the country’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said.



The first committee is led by the Thai premier and will concentrate on regulating the country's economy. The second committee, headed by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, is tasked with monitoring the global energy and economic situation as well as analysing its impact on Thailand.



News about the two committees was announced by Prayut on July 4 after he attended a three-hour meeting with the National Security Council to deal with economic issues.



He said that the government will also review steps taken to reduce the cost of living so far and find out which measures are working so as to expand a wider target group based on the available budget.



In the last quarter, the government will review the measures again and see which are not necessary anymore and can be stopped, so as to not add too much burden on the country’s finances, Prayut was quoted by local media as saying.



The Thai PM also said he has instructed the Energy Ministry to obtain energy from alternative sources to ensure Thailand has sufficient power for all sectors despite the ongoing energy crisis./.