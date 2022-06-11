Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow speaks at the event. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok, June 11 (VNA) – Thailand cannot avoid entering the latest chapter of energy management as worries over climate change are growing, causing many countries to implement serious measures against industries that emit carbon dioxide, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has said.



He made the statement at a seminar entitled "Mission Possible: Energy Transition to the Next 2050" held on June 8.



Supattanapong has allayed fears over non-tariff barriers on Thai exports which do not come from green manufacturing, saying the duties will encourage industries to adopt clean energy technology which promises long-term economic recovery, local media reported.



The European Union plans to implement a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM, imposing charges on manufacturers that fail to adopt technology that benefits the world's climate.



"Thailand is among countries with high greenhouse gas emissions amounting to 450 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, so we must take action in order to be among leading countries in clean energy development," Supattanapong was quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying.



He said that a shift to clean energy will help restore the Thai economy, which is battered by the impact of COVID-19, because it will give birth to energy innovations necessary for the development of a smart grid, peer-to-peer power trade platforms and the electric vehicle industry.



Addressing the seminar, Permanent secretary for energy Kulit Sombatsiri said that Thai Government has already revised up renewable energy targets in the Power Development Plan. The proportion of renewable energy will increase to 50 percent of fuels used to produce electricity in the country within 2040, up from the previous 37 percent goal, he said.



Last year renewable energy made up 11 percent of total fuels used in the country.



SET-listed Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest cement maker and industrial conglomerate, is aware of the need for greater care of the environment and aims to achieve a carbon neutrality target, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050.



SCG president and chief executive Roongrote Rangsiyopash suggested the government develop a network of rail systems to better facilitate the transport of goods, mostly done via road transport at present, in order to save fuel, promote renewable energy and attract more investors interested in clean energy./.