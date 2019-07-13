The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand plans to repower two existing units of the Mae Moh coal-fired power plant in Lampang.

The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) started public hearings with stakeholders and local communities on July 13 so as to resume operations of two existing units of Mae Moh coal-fired power plant in Lampang province.The authority is financing 37 billion THB (over 1 billion USD) to repower units 8 and 9 in Mae Moh district, which have a combined power capacity of 540 MW. It is planning to upgrade the capacity to 660 MW, expecting the two repowered units will have higher efficiency, less fuel consumption and lower emissions.Units 8 and 9 are running on standby mode, and two power generators under the units will be decommissioned in 2022.TLT Consultants was appointed to conduct the public hearings to make an environmental and health impact assessment report. EGAT plans to finish the process by the end of July.The repowering plan for the Mae Moh power plant is in line with the new version of the national power development plan during 2018-2037 to maintain power security in the northern and upper-central regions.According to EGAT’s deputy governor for policy and planning Patana Sangsriroujana, the repowering plant budget increase from 35 billion THB to 37 billion THB.Mae Moh is Thailand's first coal-fired power plant and has been operated by EGAT since 1975. Lignite coal from the Mae Moh basin serves the power plant.The Mae Moh plant can supply 50 percent of electricity to the north, 30 percent to the central region and 20 percent to the Northeast.The repowering project will use lignite coal for power generation with ultra-supercritical technology, which is the most modern and requires 20 percent less fuel for power generation.Patana said that the Mae Moh power plant will be developed in the future as a smart city with efficient power management.-VNA