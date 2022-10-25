World Australia’s Escape: Vietnam delivers Asia’s best value Australia’s tourism newswire Escape has recently published an article hailing Vietnam as an ideal budget destination for Australian tourists.

World Malaysian King to pay official visit to Singapore Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, will make a three-day state visit to Singapore from October 25-28 at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

World Thailand mulls over new measures to spur spending Thailand's Ministry of Finance is preparing to roll out new measures to encourage spending in a bid to maintain the country’s economic recovery, said Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

World Indonesia focuses on speeding up post-pandemic aviation recovery Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has stressed the need for post-pandemic aviation recovery efforts, during a recent dialogue on aviation in Jakarta.