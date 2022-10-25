Thailand urges people to maintain COVID-19 prevention measures
A COVID-19 vaccination site in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry of Thailand has called on people, particularly children, pregnant women and those with underlying diseases, to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures, including mask-wearing in enclosed areas without proper ventilation.
Thai Deputy Government Spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on October 24 although the COVID-19 situation was steadily improving, with declining new infections, the ministry will continue attaching importance to giving vaccines to people to build up immunity and reduce severe illnesses and deaths.
The ministry was concerned about the crowds of people taking part in kathin festivals during October-November, amid reports of the XBB sub-variant spreading in Singapore, Hong Kong and some European countries.
The Thai Department of Disease Control reported that 2,616 COVID-19 infections, an average of 373 per day, were hospitalised for treatment during October 16-22, as compared to 2,234, a daily average of 319, in the previous week.
As of October 22, more than 142.8 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to people./.