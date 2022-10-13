Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on October 12 launched a campaign to vaccinate children aged 6 months to 1 year with a slightly reduced dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



So far, parents of about 300,000 children in this age group have registered for the first jabs.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said vaccination for children aged 5-11 have curbed COVID-19 outbreaks at schools.



Data from the Ministry of Public Health also showed that at least 82% of the country's population have been vaccinated./.