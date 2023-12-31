Scammers are arrested in Thailand. (Photo: Thai police)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand has highlighted five types of cybercrimes running rampant in the past year, and is warning people to avoid being tricked online.

The first involves call centre scammers, who, they said, are always coming up with new tactics to deceive people.



Another involves online shopping scammers who set up bogus retail websites to rip off victims. Some ask shoppers to transfer money online for goods they will never receive. In some cases, the goods shoppers do receive are fake or of low quality and are not what is advertised.



Another type of scam involves a "hybrid method" where victims are lured into a relationship with a scammer before being asked to invest their money into a false investment scheme.



There are also job offer scams targeting people seeking employment.



From March 1, 2022 to December 20, 2023, over 314,000 complaints were filed to the police. Of them, 160,819 involved shopping scams./.