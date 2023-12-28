Thai government destroys record narcotics haul
Thailand is set to conclude its year-long anti-drug campaign by destroying a record-breaking 340 tonnes of seized narcotics. The operation is part of the government’s “Set Zero” campaign against drug trafficking.
Part of the government’s “Set Zero” campaign, the incineration will mark the largest-ever cache of narcotics destroyed in Thailand. (Photo: The Nation)
The narcotics, transported from the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi to the Bang Pu Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan, include over 156 tonnes of methamphetamine pills, crystal meth, heroin, and other illegal drugs. The incineration process, scheduled in two phases, will begin with 110 tonnes being burnt over eight days from December 26, followed by the destruction of the remaining 230 tonnes starting January 19.
The incineration will be conducted at temperatures of 1,800 degrees Celsius to ensure complete destruction of the drugs while minimizing environmental impact. The Thai government has allocated 9 million baht for this large-scale operation.
In a move to prevent seized narcotics from re-entering the market or falling into the wrong hands, the government plans to conduct drug-burning ceremonies every month throughout 2024. This approach allows for the prompt destruction of substances seized in police operations, even before the conclusion of legal cases.
This initiative follows the influx of narcotics from the Golden Triangle, the notorious border region of Myanmar and Laos, into Thailand. The drugs are intended for both domestic consumption and international distribution, with experts noting that the seized quantities represent only a fraction of the overall illicit trade./.