Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisith (Source: Internet)

- Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has planned to establish a war room to respond to economic challenges in the country.Local media said that the room, which will be set up by Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisith and the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), will monitor economic trends and developments in the trade war between power countries.According to Jurin, the war room’s participants will seek to speed up talks and deals with Thailand’s international partners, including for those related to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and other free-trade agreements.He said that the room will be focus on promoting border trade and import-export flows between Thailand and countries in the CLMV, which groups Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.A joint committee of the Commerce Ministry and the TCC will be formed to work on future amendments to rules and regulations deemed outdated or problematic to current business practices, Jurin said.-VNA