Homeless people receive food aid from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration under Phra Pinklao Bridge in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, Thailand, last year. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to expand the coverage of its food security projects to more areas in the capital, reported the Bangkok Post.



According to Director of BMA's Social Development Office Sanyakorn Ounmeesri, BMA has carried out projects, known as Food Surplus and BKK Food Bank, in 10 out of 50 districts, aiming to help ensure food security of the city's residents by improving the distribution of resources in an equitable way.



The Food Surplus scheme, which is handled by Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) and VV Share Foundation, collects untouched leftover food donated by project partners to be redistributed to vulnerable groups on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, he said.



Over the past seven months, 44.80 tonnes of food, equivalent to over 188,180 standard meals, have been redistributed.



To date, the scheme has provided food for 9,158 senior citizens, 2,338 underprivileged individuals, 3,135 poor children, 1,461 orphans, 1,113 disabled people, 742 bed-ridden patients and 184 homeless people, he noted.

The project has also helped cut the city's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 113 tonnes, Sanyakorn added.



Meanwhile, the BKK Food Bank project was established in districts so that people in need can access basic necessities provided by donors.



Sanyakorn said that the BMA plans to expand both programmes to cover all 50 districts of Bangkok, possibly by the end of this year./.