World Malaysia uses oil-derived fund to purchase COVID-19 vaccines The Malaysian Government has issued a new emergency ordinance allowing it to use funds derived from oil and gas contributions to pay for vaccine procurement, part of efforts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination.

World Indonesia’s creative economy ranks third in GDP contribution Indonesia’s creative economy industry has been ranked third in the world in terms of its contribution to the national GDP, said an Indonesian minister during a webinar for pushing half a million new exporters in Jakarta earlier this week.

World Malaysia approves National Investment Aspirations The Malaysian Government has approved the National Investment Aspirations (NIA), a forward-looking growth framework that will outline the basis for Malaysia’s investment policy reforms.

ASEAN ASEAN, Italy launch development partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy recently convened the first meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) in the form of a videoconference.