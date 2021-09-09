World Vietnam underlines need to consider countries’ situation in transitions from peacekeeping operations The planning and implementation of transitions from peacekeeping operations should consider different unique and specific contexts of a host country, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on September 8.

World Singapore welcomes first flight under quarantine-free scheme The first flight carrying 100 passengers from Germany travelling under a quarantine-free scheme landed at Changi Airport in Singapore on September 8.

World 57th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting successfully held The 57th Meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) was held successfully via videoconference on September 8.

World Philippine President accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on September 8 that he has accepted his PDP-Laban party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election.