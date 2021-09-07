Thailand well performs on path towards COVID-19 herd immunity
Thailand is halfway to reaching COVID-19 herd immunity, six months after the first people were inoculated.
People registered for first COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Future Park shopping centre in Rangsit area in Pathum Thani, Thailand as part of the vaccination drive. (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is halfway to reaching COVID-19 herd immunity, six months after the first people were inoculated.
According to figures released by the Thai Public Health Ministry on September 5, 25.2 million people have received the first jab, 10 million have got two full shots, and 604,023 have had the booster dose.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration of the Thai government, in his statement on September 6, welcomed the 25-million milestone, saying that 25 million more should be administered to achieve the set goal.
Thailand's first inoculation of the vaccine started on February 28. It targeted 50 million, or 70 percent of its 70-million population, to get the first shot to create herd immunity.
The daily vaccination rate nationwide has gained pace over the past few weeks, peaking at more than 920,000 shots on September 3, as more vaccines were available.
The Southeast Asian country confirmed 13,821 new COVID-19 infections and 241 more fatalities on September 7 morning, lifting the national count and death toll to 1,308,343 and 13,283, respectively.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's chief economic minister said on September 6 that the country welcomed the arrival of 5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, bringing the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines the country has received so far to 225.4 million.
Indonesia launched its national vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 13 this year. As many as 105.6 million local residents have been vaccinated so far, with nearly 38.5 million receiving two full shots./.