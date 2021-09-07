World COVID-19: Philippines to ease quarantine restrictions, Cambodia logs increasing daily cases The Philippines has decided to ease quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila from September 8 to balance containing the pandemic and supporting the economy, while Cambodia has seen an increase in its daily COVID-19 cases.

ASEAN Cambodia forms first-ever women's football team for SEA Games 32 The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) said on September 6 that Cambodia has formed the first-ever women's football team to compete in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32).

ASEAN ASEAN Envoy to Myanmar calls for cease-fire to deliver humanitarian aid ASEAN's Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof has called for a four-month cease-fire by all sides in the country to enable the smooth delivery of the first batch of humanitarian assistance to the southeast Asian nation, which is slated early as mid-September.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK strengthen economic ties amid COVID-19 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed on September 1 to deepen trade ties to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and make efforts to increase the supply of vaccines.