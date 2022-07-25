ASEAN ASEAN to continue assisting resolution of crisis in Myanmar: special envoy Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, who is also the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, has reaffirmed his commitment to continue assistance to address the crisis in Myanmar.

ASEAN ASEAN to run first Youth Dialogue The first ASEAN Youth Dialogue is due to take place on July 25-26 July in Siem Reap, Cambodia, with the participation of 68 delegates from the bloc and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

ASEAN ASEAN, India hold 9th Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India held their 9th Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) in a virtual form on July 20, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

ASEAN Timor Leste reaffirms desire to join ASEAN Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta said on July 19 that he wants to help his nation boost trade with Indonesia and realise its bid to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year.