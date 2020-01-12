ASEAN Japan highlights ASEAN’s centrality in Indo-Pacific region Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on January 10 stressed ASEAN’s central role and described this as an essential driver of development in the whole Indo-Pacific region.

ASEAN Meeting discusses ASEAN’s economic priorities for 2020 The 10th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community (CoW 10) was held in Hanoi on January 11 by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

World ADB unveils financial support worth 322 mln USD for Laos The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new business plan which includes funding arrangements to support development in Laos over the next few years.

ASEAN ASEAN Defence SOM Plus Working Group meeting opens A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM + WG) began in the central city of Da Nang on January 10, with over 120 delegates from policymaking units of defence ministries of the 10 ASEAN countries and eight dialogue partners.