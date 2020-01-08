Business UNIQLO to open first store in Hanoi city Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO on January 7 announced the location of its first store in Hanoi, set to open in spring this year.

Business Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights to avoid areas of conflict National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said since January 8, it has diverted its flights from/to Europe away from areas which could be influenced by the rising tension in the Middle East.

Business Foreign investors interested in Vietnamese stock market Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).