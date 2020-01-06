Thang Long imperial citadel to be glowing with Tet atmosphere
Hanoi (VNA) – The atmosphere of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be recreated at the Vietnamese Tet Programme 2020 to be held at the Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi from January 17 to February 2.
The programme will begin with the “Ong Cong – Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ceremony, which is followed by a wide range of traditional rituals such as pole-erecting ceremony and incense offering ceremony.
Visitors to the event will have opportunities to experience traditional Tet through various activities like parallel sentence writing, to he toy making, water puppet performance, and chung cake making, among others.
Particularly, an exhibition at Kinh Thien Palace will give visitors a glimpse of the Ly, Tran, Le and Mac dynasties that reigned the nation throughout 1,300 years.
Meanwhile, at the Temple of Literature, 52 calligraphers will participate in the 2020 Spring Calligraphy Festival to honour the ancient art of writing.
The festival will also provide a space to introduce traditional handicrafts, ancient art forms like ca tru (ceremonial singing), chau van (ritual singing) and xam singing, and folk games.
Held by the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature, the festival is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors during January 18 – February 5./.