Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in 12 hours
Vietnam confirmed three more COVID-19 infections, including one imported and two in northern Hai Duong province, over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
People in priority groups to receive COVID-19 vaccines first in Hai Duong province. (Photo: VNA)
These new patients brought the country’s total count to 2,553, including 1,594 domestically-transmitted cases.
The Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said that 2,086 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, and the fatalities remained at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 48 tested negative for the virus once, 48 twice and 91 thrice.
As many as 39,613 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 503 in hospitals, 16,056 in other establishments, and 23,054 at home./.