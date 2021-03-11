Politics Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect, promote human rights: Spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed that Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect and promote human rights, including basic rights to freedom specifically stipulated in the Constitution 2013 and many related legal documents.

Politics Cabinet permanent members discuss mid-term budget allocation Permanent members of the government met in Hanoi on March 11 to deliberate the mid-term investment allocation plan, sourced from the State budget, for 2021-2025.

Politics E-government development among outstanding achievements of Vietnam: PM One of the highlights in the e-government building of Vietnam in the last two years is the inauguration of the National Public Service Portal on December 9, 2019, reported the Government Office at a meeting of the National Committee for E-Government on March 10.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand look to beef up cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held a virtual discussion on March 10 with New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, during which they agreed to promote the role of the two foreign ministries in bolstering cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.