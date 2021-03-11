Restoring people's travel must meet pandemic prevention requirements: Spokeperson
Vietnamese authorities are in talks with partners on how to safely resume commercial flights, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
Vietnamese authorities are in talks with partners on how to safely resume commercial flights. Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese authorities are in talks with partners on how to safely resume commercial flights, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
To achieve the twin goals of combating COVID-19 and boosting economic growth, Vietnamese authorities have been discussing with foreign partners highly effective in COVID-19 response about reopening regular commercial air routes, she said at regular press conference on March 11 in reply to a reporter's query that Taiwan (China) is considering promoting "travel bubbles" with certain countries and Vietnam is on the list thanks to its response to COVID-19.
For other partners wishing to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, aviation authorities are studying and discussing on how and when the air routes should be restored, Hang said.
For Taiwan, according to the spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 15, 2020, agreed with a plan to resume commercial flights with this territory. Aviation authorities of both sides have basically agreed on procedures regarding this matter.
In the short run, arrivals to Vietnam on commercial flights could be Vietnamese citizens, foreign relatives of Vietnamese citizens, foreigners on diplomatic mission or official duty, experts, investors, business managers, skilled workers, and international students. the spokesperson said, adding they must adhere to Vietnam’s post-entry quarantine and testing rules, including a 14-day mandatory quarantine, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health.
The time for air route reopening must be carefully considered by concerned parties, with the developments of the pandemic regionally, globally and in Vietnam taken into account, she said.
Regarding vaccine passports, Hang stated that this is a measure applied by some countries.
According to her, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with local authorities and Vietnamese agencies overseas to study and propose proper amendments to entry and exit rules in order to make them stay relevant to the current situation.
Reopening and gradual restoration of people's travel and tourism promotion must meet requirements on COVID-19 prevention and control, she emphasised./.