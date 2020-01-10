Society Infographic Retirement age to rise as from 2021 The retirement age for male and female workers will increase from 60 and 55 at present to 62 and 60 respectively in 2035 under the revised Labour Code that has been passed by the National Assembly.

Society Infographic Vietnam enhances exercise of children’s rights Vietnam was the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990.