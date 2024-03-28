In the first three months of 2024, 644 new projects with total registered capital of 4.8 billion USD were granted investment certificates, up 23% in the number of projects, and 58% in value year-on-year.

Foreign investors poured capital into 17 out of 21 economic sectors, among which, the manufacturing and processing industry took the lead.

The real estate sector came second, followed by the wholesale and retail industry and science and technology.

The foreign investment influx came from 62 countries and territories. Singapore was the biggest investor in Vietnam in the period with total registered capital of over 2.5 billion USD, up by 51%, followed by Hong Kong (China) with more than 1 billion USD.

The capital city of Hanoi was the top FDI destination, followed by northern Bac Ninh province with 745 million USD./.

