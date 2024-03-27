In its recent global research report titled “Vietnam – Q1 GDP to moderate amid rising inflation”, the bank maintains the 2024 GDP growth forecast at 6.7%.

Growth will accelerate from 6.2% year-on-year in the first half of the year to 6.9% in the second half of the year, it added.

According to the international bank, March data is likely to show a recovery after Tet (Lunar New Year), supported by retail sales. The bank expects retail sales growth to rise to 9.2% year-on-year in March; export growth is likely to rebound to 5.2% year-on-year; import growth at 5.0%, while the trade surplus may narrow to 0.8 billion USD.

Inflation may rise further to 4.2% in March (from 4.0% in February). Education, housing (construction materials) and food prices have driven inflation recently. A stronger recovery in FDI inflows would require faster GDP growth, the bank noted./.

VNA