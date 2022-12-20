Thue Thien-Hue steps up digital transformation in tourism
The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre on December 20 launched an e-ticket system and virtual tours at the UNESCO-recognised ancient imperial relic site of Hue.
The e-ticket system is intended to offer new experiences to visitors, improve service quality, contribute to raising the efficiency of the centre’s management work, and promote digital transformation in tourism in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, director of the centre Hoang Viet Trung said.
The citadel was home to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family.
A vistor is experiencing the virtual tour. (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue won three ASEAN tourism awards in the categories of MICE, green hotel and resorts and sustainable tourism services in 2021 at the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cambodia.
The province is home to five UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage elements - the Complex of Hue Monuments, “Nha nhac” (royal court music), the woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty, the imperial archives of the Nguyen Dynasty, and the Literature on Hue Royal Architecture./.