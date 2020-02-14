Environment Drought, saltwater intrusion threatens farming, local life in Mekong Delta Saline intrusion has occurred earlier than normal in the Mekong Delta and is expected to affect a greater area this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Environment WB’s new strategy helps Vietnam better utilise solar power The World Bank (WB)’s new approaches to bidding and deployment for solar projects will help Vietnam substantially boost and effectively manage its abundant solar energy resources.

Environment WWF-Vietnam, GreenViet work to protect endangered primates The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Vietnam and the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation, GreenViet, will work together on a project to protect the gray-shanked douc langurs incentral Quang Nam province’s Nui Thanh district in 2020.

Environment Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusion Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious as authorities and farmers have taken measures to cope with the situation in the 2019-2020 dry season.