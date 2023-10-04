Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, will halt e-commerce transactions on its app in Indonesia from October 4, after the Southeast Asian country imposed a ban on goods transactions on social platforms last week.



The ban is aimed at protecting millions of small and medium-sized enterprises.



In the latest announcement, Tiktok Indonesia said its priority is to remain compliant with local laws and regulations.



Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan said regulatory authorities will issue warnings to companies that do not comply with the ban on direct sales on social media platforms. If they continue to violate the regulations, their operating licences in Indonesia will be revoked.



The ban dealt a major blow to TikTok which has been facing close scrutiny in the US and other countries in recent months, particularly concerning user data privacy issue.



Indonesia, with its 125 million users, is the second largest global market of the app, following the US, according to the TikTok’s data./.