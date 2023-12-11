World Malaysia targets 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs Malaysia is set to improve digital economy centres to achieve the target of 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs nationwide next year, with a focus on young people.

World Indonesian minister urges youngsters to participate in energy transition process Young generation plays an important role in the energy transition process in Indonesia as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN), Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, has said.

World Vietnamese economy offers unique opportunity for investors: Website As Vietnam's economy is rapidly expanding, outpacing their ASEAN peers, it presents a unique opportunity for investors, said an article published on the Israeli-based financial market news site seekingalpha.com.

World Indonesia's airport on high alert to prevent COVID-19 entry The Port Health Office (KKP) at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia's Tangerang said that it is trying to prevent the entry of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid increasing cases of the viral disease in Singapore.