Vietnamese and Cuban leaders and officials offer flowers in remembrance of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Fidel Park in central Quang Tri province’s Dong Ha city. (Photo: VNA)

President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on September 26 offered flowers in remembrance of Cuba n leader Fidel Castro at the Fidel Park in central Quang Tri province’s Dong Ha city.Hernandez is on a visit to Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the newly liberated areas in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces despite numerous dangers.As the first and only foreign head of state to visit the liberated zone before the war ended, Fidel Castro’s historic visit became a symbol of faithful and fraternal solidarity between the two peoples with noble ideals for peace, national independence, democracy and progress in the world.