Top Cuban legislator commemorates Fidel Castro in Quang Tri
Vietnamese and Cuban leaders and officials offer flowers in remembrance of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Fidel Park in central Quang Tri province’s Dong Ha city. (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on September 26 offered flowers in remembrance of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Fidel Park in central Quang Tri province’s Dong Ha city.
Hernandez is on a visit to Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the newly liberated areas in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces despite numerous dangers.
As the first and only foreign head of state to visit the liberated zone before the war ended, Fidel Castro’s historic visit became a symbol of faithful and fraternal solidarity between the two peoples with noble ideals for peace, national independence, democracy and progress in the world.
The Vietnamese and Cuban leaders and officials in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)After the flower-offering ceremony, Vietnamese and Cuban officials planted trees at the Fidel Park, which was inaugurated in September 2018 as a symbol of the love of Vietnamese people for Fidel and the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.
The Vietnamese and Cuban leaders take a group photo with local students. (Photo: VNA)They then visited several historical relic sites in Quang Tri such as Hien Luong flag tower, the museum of Hien Luong - Ben Hai special national relic site, and the relic site of the headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam in Cam Lo district./.